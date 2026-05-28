If you're thinking of buying Knicks NBA Finals tickets secondhand, here's what to watch out for

New York Knicks fans still don't know if they'll be facing off against the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that might change Thursday night.

The price of a seat at Madison Square Garden is soaring. According to StubHub, some courtside tickets are listed for more than $123,000. Lower bowl seats are going for more than $41,000, and even upper level tickets are selling for more than $3,600.

Where are the tickets?

Knicks fans have waited decades for the team to reach the finals, and now they're desperately trying to get tickets. Three fans that spoke to CBS News New York expressed confusion as to when exactly face value tickets will be sold at the Madison Square Garden box office.

They said they were told different things. Some were led to believe a portion of tickets for Knicks fans called "Fan First" tickets could be purchased Wednesday or Thursday of this week before going on sale to the general public.

Pete Skurman said he signed up for Fan First, but has received nothing yet.

"They said they're waiting for the Western Conference finals to finish," Skurman said. "That's what the attendant told me. I don't think he was sure, either."

"We will keep fans updated on ticket sales," an MSG Sports spokesperson told CBS News New York.

What to look for on sites like StubHub

Some of those lucky enough to have tickets secured are selling them on resale sites like StubHub. As of Thursday afternoon, the cheapest single ticket for Game 3 - the first home game for the Knicks - is over $3,600 on StubHub.

So if the tickets are for sale on StubHub but people can't get official tickets through the box office or Ticketmaster, are they legitimate? Some season ticket packages come with tickets to the finals, should the team get there. Those are the largely the tickets being sold on secondhand sites.

Purchasers are advised to make sure any secondhand tickets say "instant download" on them. Otherwise, they may be buying tickets the seller expects to have, but doesn't actually have possession of yet.