Jets, Giants each get 6 nationally televised games in 2023 schedule

NEW YORK -- The NFL dropped the season schedule Thursday night, and the Jets and Giants, seen as big deals this season, received the maximum six nationally televised games.

The Jets will start their season at home against the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Week 4 sees the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs come to town for the Jets' first Sunday night game in 12 years.

Week 9, the Jets welcome in the Los Angeles Chargers for another Monday night game. The following week is another Sunday night affair, this time in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

The Jets host the Dolphins in the first Black Friday game at 3 p.m.

Finally, Week 17, the Jets head to Cleveland for Thursday Night Football.

The OFFICIAL 2023 New York Jets schedule.



CAN'T WAIT ➜ https://t.co/rxJ1DzRCSQ pic.twitter.com/2hdLFRIHqq — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023

As for the Giants, they host the Cowboys Week 1 on Sunday Night Football.

Week 3, they head west to take on the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. They come home Week 4 to welcome the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

In Week 6, they play Sunday night against the Bills in Buffalo.

Week 14, they'll host the Packers on Monday Night Football, and they wrap up their primetime schedule after we unwrap our presents with a game in Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

OUR 2023 SCHEDULE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SAXGDpppmq — New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2023