Jets' offense again nonexistent, Brady Cook sacked 8 times in loss to Saints

Chris Olave caught touchdown passes from Tyler Shough and Taysom Hill, Charlie Smyth tied a Saints record with five field goals and New Orleans extended its winning streak to three with a 29-6 victory over the reeling New York Jets on Sunday.

Cameron Jordan had two sacks for New Orleans (5-10), giving him 130 for his career and moving the 15th-year defensive end two ahead of Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson for 17th most in NFL history. Jordan, now with a team-high 8 1/2 sacks this season, has had at least eight sacks in nine seasons.

Shough, drafted 40th overall last spring, passed for 308 yards to eclipse 300 for the first time while improving to 4-3 as a starter. Hill accounted for 116 yards with 42 rushing, 36 receiving and his 38-yard scoring pass to Olave in the final minutes.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook made his second start with the Jets (3-12), who've lost three straight and five of six.

Cook was sacked eight times. He lost a fumble when ex-Jet Nathan Shepherd flattened him and defensive end Chase Young recovered, leading to Smyth's 50-yard field goal. Cook also was intercepted by rookie safety Jonas Sanker on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter, leading to Smyth's final field goal from 39 yards.

He finished 22 of 35 for 188 yards.

Both teams struggled to sustain drives in the first half, but did get within field goal range a handful of times.

Jets kicker Nick Folk was good from 29 and 36 yards.

Smyth, a Northern Ireland native playing in his fourth regular-season game, hit from 35, 49 and 36 yards to give the Saints a 9-6 lead. The third field goal was set up by a fake punt in which Hill, the upback, took the snap and gained 2 yards on fourth and 1.

Smyth also attempted a 61-yarder as time ran out in the first half, but pulled it wide left.

The Jets set an NFL record by going without an interception for their 15th consecutive game.

Injuries

Jets: DL Jay Tufele injured his foot in the first half.

Saints: TE Foster Moreau came up limping after hurting his ankle during a third-quarter reception and went to the locker room after being examined on the sideline. ... DT Bryan Bresee hurt his knee in the third quarter, but was able to walk gingerly off the field without assistance before heading to the locker room.

Up next

Jets: Host the New England Patriots next Sunday.

Saints: Visit the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.