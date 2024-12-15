Vintage performances by Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers carry Jets past defenseless Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Davante Adams caught nine passes from Aaron Rodgers for 198 yards and two touchdowns -- all in the second half -- and the New York Jets rallied to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-25 to end a four-game skid Sunday.

Adams hauled in a 71-yard TD pass with 3:24 remaining and a 41-yarder that set up Breece Hall's 1-yard plunge with 1:05 to play. In between, he made a circus catch along the sideline for a first down.

It was vintage Adams, who became the 12th player in NFL history with 100 receiving touchdowns. And vintage Rodgers, who threw for 289 yards and three scores as the Jets (4-10) topped 30 points for the first time this season. The 41-year-old quarterback also led New York with 45 yards rushing.

Adams' 100th TD grab came on a 1-yard fade route in the third quarter. No. 101 was even more impressive. He streaked down the middle of the field, running past linebacker Devin Lloyd and seeing no safety help from Darnell Savage until it was too late.

Adams was completely uncovered in the flat for the 41-yarder and then tackled at the 1. The Jets probably should have taken a knee from there, forced Jacksonville to use its remaining timeouts and kicked a short field goal to win it. But Hall's plunge gave the Jaguars (3-11) a chance late.

Mac Jones drove Jacksonville into Jets territory before throwing his second interception of the day. Sauce Gardner's first pick of the season essentially ended the game.

Jones completed 31 of 46 passes for 294 yards, with two touchdowns to rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and two interceptions. Thomas finished with 10 catches for 105 yards.

Jones looked as though he would improve to 6-0 as a starter against the Jets, and the Jaguars looked as if they would win consecutive games for the first time in 13 months.

But Rodgers and Adams had other thoughts.

The duo has now connected 81 times for touchdowns, including the playoffs, for the fourth most by a QB-WR duo in NFL history. They are one shy of Miami's Dan Marino and Mark Clayton.

FAST STARTS ALL AROUND

Both teams got off to fast starts -- a rarity this season.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time in 19 games. It had been the longest drought in the NFL, one dating to a Monday night game against Cincinnati last season. Jones, making his fourth start in place of Trevor Lawrence (shoulder/concussion), found Thomas for a 3-yard score.

The Jets answered with their first opening-driving touchdown of the season. Rodgers connected with Garrett Wilson for a 22-yarder after the Jaguars left him wide open down the middle.

THOMAS BREAKS ROOKIE RECORDS

Thomas, Jacksonville's first-round draft pick, broke two single-season team rookie receiving records that he had been chasing for weeks. He topped Justin Blackmon's franchise mark of 865 yards receiving (2012) and hauled in his seventh TD catch, snapping a tie with Allen Hurns (2014).

Thomas, the 23rd overall selection from LSU, leads the Jaguars with 66 catches for 956 yards and eight scores.

BIG-MAN BACKFLIP

Jaguars defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter, a 30-year-old veteran and a 300-pound defender, celebrated his third-quarter sack of Rodgers with an impressive backflip. Ledbetter's second sack of the season resulted in a 14-yard loss and forced the Jets to settle for a field goal.

It appeared to be a rehearsed flip. But Ledbetter needed to put both hands on the ground to help him sort of stick the landing.

KEY INJURIES

Jets safety Jalen Mills, whose first-quarter interception was his first of the season, was ruled out a short time later with a chest injury. ... Backup safety Tony Adams (facial lacerations), linebacker Jamien Sherwood (evaluated for a concussion) and running back Braelon Allen (back) left the game. Adams was able to return with bandages on his nose and chin. Sherwood also was back. ... Nickel cornerback Michael Carter left in the second half with a back injury.

Jaguars left tackle Walker Little sprained his left ankle in the first quarter, but was able to return.

UP NEXT

Jets: host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Jaguars: play at the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.