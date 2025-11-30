Islanders' struggles at home continue in loss to Capitals

Tom Wilson had two goals and an assist, and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas each scored an empty-net goal as the Capitals extended their win streak to four games. Logan Thompson made 30 saves.

Bo Horvat scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin had 14 saves.

The Islanders have lost three straight and four of five overall. They dropped to 1-3-2 in matinee games this season with six remaining.

Wilson opened the scoring when he tapped in a pass from Ovechkin on the power play at 7:37 of the first period. Ryan Leonard, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft, also picked up an assist on the play.

Sorokin misplayed a puck behind his own net and set up Wilson for his team-high 15th goal with 6:02 left in the second.

Horvat buried a bouncing puck near the top of the crease to make it 2-1 with 6:17 remaining in the third.

The Islanders went 1 for 3 on the power play. They have converted two of their last 34 chances with the man advantage.

Up next

Capitals: At Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Islanders: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.