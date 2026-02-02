Islanders come unglued in second period, offense dries up in loss to Capitals

Martin Fehervary and Anthony Beauvillier scored 31 seconds apart in the second period, and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night.

Clay Stevenson won his second straight game in goal for the Capitals, who pulled within two points of the Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Stevenson has been forced into action with Washington's top two goalies -- Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren -- both injured.

This was Stevenson's third NHL game.

Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals in his 500th game with the franchise. John Carlson scored into an empty net with 2:25 to play on a shot that traveled almost the entire length of the ice.

New York led 1-0 after one period on a goal by Mathew Barzal. Tom Wilson's errant pass from the corner in his own zone ended up on Barzal's stick right in front of the net.

Wilson made up for that in the second, feeding Fehervary on a give-and-go, and the Washington defenseman tied the game. It was the fourth goal of the season for Fehervary, who is on Slovakia's roster for this month's Olympics.

Less than a minute later, Beauvillier jammed the puck past Islanders goalie David Rittich to the short side.

Dowd scored in the third when he sent the puck across the goal mouth toward Alex Ovechkin and it bounced in off Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

The Capitals have won three straight after going nearly two months without consecutive victories. Washington has points in five of its last six.

Up next

Islanders: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Capitals: Play at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.