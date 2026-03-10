Islanders rally from 3-goal deficit, stun Blues in OT on Mathew Barzal's goal

Mathew Barzal scored in overtime to cap the New York Islanders' rally from a three-goal deficit for a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

In addition to his goal at 2:11 of the extra period, Barzal had two assists. Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and two assists as the Blues had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped.

It was the third-straight multipoint game for Snuggerud. The 21-year-old has 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in his last 13 games.

Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway also scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer made 45 saves.

Trailing 3-0, Pageau got the Islanders' on the board with 2:10 left in the second.

The turning point came when Blues forward Pavel Buchenivch was called for double-minor high-sticking penalty early in the third period. Ritchie scored on the power play at 5:52 of the third and Horvat scored a power-play goal minute later to tie it at 3-all.

Broberg gave the Blues the lead at 4:06 of the first. Holloway made it 2-0 at 9:10 of the second period and Snuggerud added to the lead 87 seconds later.

Robert Thomas appeared to make it 4-0 with 5:32 left in the second, but the goal was waved off after the Islanders successfully challenged that St. Louis was offside on the play.

Brayden Schenn got a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period. Schenn, who was dealt to the Islanders at the trade deadline on Friday, spent nine seasons with the Blues and was the team captain the last three years.

Blues defenseman Theo Lindstein had an assist in his NHL debut.

Up Next

Islanders: host Los Angeles on Friday night.

Blues: travel to Carolina on Thursday night.