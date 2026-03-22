Ilya Sorokin dazzles in net as Islanders take down red-hot Blue Jackets

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves for his NHL-leading seventh shutout of the season, Bo Horvat scored the only goal on the first shot of the game and the Islanders moved back into a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Sorokin bounced back a night after he allowed six goals on 32 shots before being pulled in New York's 7-3 loss at Montreal. The shutout was his franchise-record 29th and Sorokin tied his single-season high set in 2021-22.

Horvat scored 1:25 into the game, taking a pass from Anders Lee and beating Jet Greaves with a snap shot. It was the earliest goal scored in an Islanders 1-0 victory in franchise history.

The Islanders snapped a two-game skid that knocked them briefly out of a playoff spot. With 85 points, they're in the second wild-card position in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Blue Jackets. Columbus is in third place in the Metropolitan Division because it has played one fewer game than New York.

Greaves finished with 21 saves for Columbus, which had its four-game winning streak and 12-game points streak stopped.

Lee appeared to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead with 7:54 remaining, but Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness challenged the goal and the call was overturned on video review when it was ruled that Lee interfered with Greaves.

Shortly after the Islanders' goal was waved off, Sorokin made saves on in-close attempts by Sillinger and Marchenko.

The Blue Jackets pulled Greaves with just over two minutes left, but Sorokin -- who had 13 saves in the third period -- and the Islanders held on.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Islanders: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.