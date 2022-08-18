Watch CBS News
Health

Survey: New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity twice as likely to report poor or fair health

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York survey links food insecurity to worse health
New York survey links food insecurity to worse health 00:27

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers who don't have consistent access to enough food for an active life have worse health, according to a new survey.

The New York Health Foundation surveyed more than 1,500 adults across the state.

RELATED STORY: As hunger crisis continues, local nonprofits struggling to keep up with demand

People experiencing food insecurity are twice as likely to report poor or fair health as people who are food secure.

Additionally, 21% of New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity say they delay or skip medical care and 13% say they delay or don't buy prescription medication.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 7:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.