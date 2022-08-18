Survey: New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity twice as likely to report poor or fair health

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers who don't have consistent access to enough food for an active life have worse health, according to a new survey.

The New York Health Foundation surveyed more than 1,500 adults across the state.

People experiencing food insecurity are twice as likely to report poor or fair health as people who are food secure.

Additionally, 21% of New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity say they delay or skip medical care and 13% say they delay or don't buy prescription medication.