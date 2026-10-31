Gov. Kathy Hochul says Trump administration "has made it very difficult" to address energy costs

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the Trump administration has made it "very difficult" to achieve some of her goals for the state, including addressing high energy costs.

In an interview with CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point," Hochul said part of her efforts to expand energy supply in order to drive down costs included a plan to bring off-shore wind to half a million homes in Brooklyn, but she said the Trump administration pulled the plug on the project.

She also pointed to the Trump administration threatening to withhold money from New York City because of congestion pricing.

"Everything they're doing, especially the tariffs and the war with Iran driving up the cost of gasoline and diesel, is counterproductive, it's like oppositional to everything I'm trying to do here in New York," Hochul said.

Despite facing roadblocks, the governor said the state is making progress in the fight against high energy costs, including sending out $1 billion in energy rebate checks.

"People aren't feeling it the way they should because at the other end, you have the Trump administration, Republicans, those who support them like Bruce Blakeman, all cheerleading for Donald Trump," Hochul said.

She added, "If the Trump administration, supported by Bruce Blakeman, would stop thwarting our efforts to build more supply, the price would already start coming down."

Click here to watch Hochul's full interview covering a range of topics on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."