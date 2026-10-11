Giants escape with tie after Commanders botch final play of overtime

Jayden Daniels took off on an ill-advised scramble in the closing seconds of overtime with the Commanders in field goal range and Washington was unable to stop the clock before time expired, settling for a 27-27 tie with the New York Giants on Sunday after both teams made critical mistakes in the extra period.

Washington (1-3-1) got the ball with 2 minutes left in OT when Daron Payne stripped the ball from Cam Skattebo with the Giants in range for a game-ending field goal. Daniels quickly moved the Commanders to the Giants 24, but with 12 seconds left and Washington with no timeouts, he held onto the ball and went down for no gain. Washington lined up in a bid to spike the ball but the clock ticked down to zero and coach Dan Quinn ripped off his headset in disgust.

The Commanders had a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter before Jameis Winston led a furious comeback for the NFC East-leading Giants (3-1-1). He connected with Isaiah Likely for a 17-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter - Likely's second TD catch of the game - and then found Malik Nabers for the tying score, also from 17 yards, with 1:43 left.

Winston finished with 326 yards passing and three TDs. Daniels threw for 199 yards and rushed for 103 yards and two TDs while wearing a brace on his left elbow in his first game back since he dislocated the elbow for the second time.