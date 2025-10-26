Giants' Cam Skattebo carted off the field with right foot and ankle injury

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo left Sunday's game against Philadelphia with an apparent right foot and ankle injury.

Skattebo needed to be carted off the field after he took a hard hit over the middle on a pass attempt in the second quarter. He went down in a heap and smacked his helmet in pain. Skattebo's foot appeared to be twisted as both Giants and Eagles players huddled around the breakout rookie standout until he could be helped off the field.

Skattebo already had a brace on his lower right leg when he was driven off the field.

He had three rushing touchdowns against the Eagles earlier this month and had already caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart in Sunday's game.