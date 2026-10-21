Giants going with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback, report says

The New York Giants are turning to J.J. McCarthy to start at quarterback in their next game Sunday at Houston.

Coach John Harbaugh and the team chose McCarthy over Jameis Winston, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN. Harbaugh and players are expected to address the situation after Wednesday's practice.

Winston started the previous four games since Jaxson Dart was injured. McCarthy replaced Winston early in the fourth quarter down 24 against New Orleans and threw for 243 yards while leading multiple scoring drives.

McCarthy is more mobile than Winston but has less familiarity with the offense. The 23-year-old has been around less than a month since joining in a trade from Minnesota in late September.

The Giants (3-2-1) are alone in first place in the NFC East and have their bye week after playing the Texans.

McCarthy, the 10th pick in the 2024 draft, started 10 games for the Vikings last season. He missed what would have been his rookie year in the NFL after injuring his right knee.

Winston, 32, has completed 57% of his passes for 957 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season, his 12th in the NFL. That includes two picks in the loss to the Saints.