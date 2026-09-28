Vikings trade former first-round pick QB J.J. McCarthy to Giants

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from former first-round pick quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Following reports of a trade, the team confirmed it is sending McCarthy to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. The deal is pending McCarthy passing a physical exam.

McCarthy lost the starting job to former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray before the season began and eventually became the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Carson Wentz, who started the first two games.

Though the Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick just two years ago, a rookie season lost to injury and inconsistent play last year prompted them to seek other options at the QB spot. McCarthy, 23, missed 24 of 34 possible games in the first two years of his career. In 10 starts last season, he completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 181 yards and four scores.

McCarthy made his NFL debut in Week 1 of last season, throwing for two touchdowns and securing a rushing score in a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. He suffered a high ankle sprain the next week against the Atlanta Falcons and missed five games, returning in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.

The Giants' starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Jameis Winston took over for Dart following the injury in the team's 28-6 loss to the Rams. He also started in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, completing 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards.

New York had the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could have taken McCarthy, but instead selected wide receiver Malik Nabers. McCarthy was the fifth QB taken among the six selected in the first 12 picks of the draft, when Caleb Williams to Chicago, Jayden Daniels to Washington and Drake Maye to New England went with the first three spots. Michael Penix was picked eighth by Atlanta, followed by McCarthy at No. 10 and Bo Nix to Denver at No. 12.

New York's head coach, John Harbaugh, is the brother of Jim Harbaugh, who McCarthy played under during his time in Michigan. Jim Harbaugh now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers.

McCarthy lost only three games as the starter through high school and college, including a 27-1 record at Michigan on the way to the championship