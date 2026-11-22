J.J. McCarthy threw a touchdown pass to Malik Nabers, Abdul Carter and the defense flustered Trevor Lawrence throughout and the New York Giants held on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-18 on Sunday, bouncing back from a bad loss and ending the AFC South leaders' winning streak at three games.

McCarthy made some important throws to balance out some inaccuracy and was a difference-maker with his legs. He scrambled for 33 yards and was 18 of 38 passing for 173 yards.

Jameis Winston scored on a quarterback sneak, Dominic Zvada connected on 53- and 54-yard field goals and the Giants (6-3-1) survived Cam Skattebo fumbling for the fifth time this season. The offense that sputtered after going up by 14 points early in the fourth quarter got the job done late to seal the victory.

Carter had two sacks to double his season total and end a four-game drought without one. His breakout performance came after pledging earlier in the week to show critics what he could do.

New York did that as a team, 10 days after blowing a late lead against Washington that threatened to damage its chances of winning the NFC East. Beating Jacksonville allowed coach John Harbaugh's team to maintain the same lead atop the division hours after Dallas crushed Tennessee 50-31.

The Jaguars (7-3) lost for the first time in more than a month, with Lawrence throwing two interceptions and generally looking discombobulated. He was incomplete on a fourth-and-1 pass in the red zone and finished 25 of 47 for 301 yards.

A lack of a consistent running game did not help Lawrence and the offense, which was without starting center Robert Hainsey, out because of a strained left knee and went 5 of 15 on third down. Jacksonville committed 13 penalties for 107 yards, continuing a troubling trend of undisciplined play.

Coach Liam Coen challenged a crucial incomplete pass call on what he thought was a TD catch by Parker Washington in the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter, and officials stuck with the initial ruling after video review.

Injuries

Jaguars: Cornerback Jarrian Jones left in the first quarter with a chest injury. ... Left tackle Walker Little left with a knee injury, leading to Wyatt Milum entering. Little was already playing in place of Anton Harrison, who's out for the season. ... Running back Bhayshul Tuten limped off late.

Giants: Cornerback Greg Newsome injured an ankle on the first defensive series and did not return. ... Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux got medical attention and departed briefly but returned.

Up next

Jaguars: Host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Giants: Visit the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.