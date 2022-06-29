New York City, state sue ghost gun part distributors

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams and state Attorney General Letitia James say they're going after ghost gun parts distributors.

They announced simultaneous lawsuits - one state, one federal - to stop companies from shipping gun components to New York.

For the first time, James is invoking a newly enacted public nuisance statute to hold 10 gun distributors responsible.

HAPPENING NOW: Announcement from @NYCMayor @TishJames- each are filing lawsuits against online ghost gun manufacturers who make parts available for sale on the web and ship to #NYC @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/CtG5NFWvM7 — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) June 29, 2022

"We are filing a lawsuit against 10 companies that have been have been illegally selling ghost guns into New York," James said. "They sell ghost gun pieces, or kits, directly to consumers without a background check, or any federally required record of sales... anyone can buy a ghost gun kit, or part, from these companies for between $150-200."

"We are not going to let gun companies turn New York into a city of mail-order murder," Adams said. "We're asking the court to issue a preliminary injuction ordering the defendants to immediately stop sending ghost guns to New York City."

The mayor says police have seized 180 shotguns so far this year.