New York City, state sue ghost gun part distributors

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK Mayor Eric Adams and state Attorney General Letitia James say they're going after ghost gun parts distributors. 

They announced simultaneous lawsuits - one state, one federal - to stop companies from shipping gun components to New York. 

For the first time, James is invoking a newly enacted public nuisance statute to hold 10 gun distributors responsible.  

"We are filing a lawsuit against 10 companies that have been have been illegally selling ghost guns into New York," James said. "They sell ghost gun pieces, or kits, directly to consumers without a background check, or any federally required record of sales... anyone can buy a ghost gun kit, or part, from these companies for between $150-200." 

"We are not going to let gun companies turn New York into a city of mail-order murder," Adams said. "We're asking the court to issue a preliminary injuction ordering the defendants to immediately stop sending ghost guns to New York City." 

The mayor says police have seized 180 shotguns so far this year. 

