First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/29 Wednesday morning forecast

The coldest air of the season so far has settled into our region. That cold has been accompanied by gusty winds, which have made it feel much colder.

CBS New York

The cold air has even brought forth some snow showers throughout the area.

Very minor accumulations have been reported and have mainly been north and west of the city. The snow showers will gradually diminish throughout the evening.

Then we are expecting to have the coldest night of the season so far; 28 is what we're forecasting in the city. Low 20s and teens are likely for all other areas. The ongoing wind will have windchill values in the teens for all.

For Wednesday, the cold will remain in place, but less wind will make it feel slightly better. A mix of sun and clouds will be in place, with a stray snow shower possible to the north and west. Highs should reach the mid to upper 30s.