Red wave didn't appear nationally, but on Long Island it was an entirely different story

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Republican congressional candidates sweep Long Island
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- It was an unexpected clean sweep for Republicans in Long Island's four hotly contested congressional races.

Political observers told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that the region's swing to red is seen as pivotal for the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Long Islanders went to bed amid fireworks celebrations from the local Republican Party.

"I wish them good luck," one voter said.

All four GOP congressional candidates won their seats.

"We're tired of the nonsense. We're tired of the taxes," a voter said.

"I'm not pleased. I voted Democrat across the board," another voter said.

In Nassau County, Democrats Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice did not run. Republicans George Santos and Anthony D'Esposito nabbed those coveted districts.

"Long Island with George and with Anthony are going to be very important factors in the House majority," Nassau GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo said.

The victories will help to determine control of the House. National eyes have been on Long Island.

"Could be the seats that flip the House from blue to red is exciting and it's a piece of history," said D'Esposito, who defeated Laura Gillen in a tight race in the 4th Congressional District.

"Do the math. Long Island clearly gave them the majority," political strategist Mike Dawidziak said.

Dawidziak said said suburbia could swing blue next time.

"That doesn't mean these districts are red. It just means that they are purple and there was a red wave yesterday," Dawidziak said.

"More of a swing issue for their pocketbook and nothing to do with them actually being aligned with the Republican Party," Hempstead voter Christopher Gabriel said.

"When you see an area that has been very dominantly blue and Democratic leaning for so long, flip, it just tells you that the quality of life people are seeking on Long Island is not what was being delivered," said Santos, who won in the 3rd Congressional District.

"Politics are more talked about, especially on social media," a voter said.

On Long Island, it appears public safety and the pocketbook were the issues that mattered most on Tuesday.

"It's time to roll up our sleeves, sit down, and work in a bipartisan fashion," D'Esposito said.

All the new congressional first timers are due in Washington on Monday for orientation. The real work begins in January.

