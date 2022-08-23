New York Primary Election Day: Key races to watch and what's at stake

New York Primary Election Day: Key races to watch and what's at stakeget the free app
NEW YORK -- It's once again Primary Day in New York.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
One key race pits two Washington power players against each other.
Another has a long list of Democrats competing for the newly created 10th District.
All eyes on 12th District
An Emerson College poll released last week had Congressman Jerry Nadler as the frontrunner, ahead of Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and attorney Suraj Patel.
Political experts say voter turnout is going to be a major factor.
"I want to go back to Congress to make sure that women are in the constitution so they cannot roll back the rights that we already have," Maloney said Monday.
Fifteen-term Congresswoman Maloney, who chairs the powerful House Oversight Committee, is in the fight of her life in the newly redrawn district.
The race to represent the 12th Congressional District is going to be a matter of who gets their voters to the polls, and if younger voters turn out for Patel.
"We're the only campaign presenting a plan for the next decade," he said on the campaign trail.
Nadler has the support of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
"I've passed the Respect for Marriage Act to codify the right of marriage equality whatever the Supreme Court says, and I passed the assault weapons ban," Nadler said.
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is supporting Maloney.
"I came to the Congress to fight for the Equal Rights Amendment, and I want to go back to put it over the finish line," Maloney said.
"For both Maloney and Nadler, they've got significant seniority in Congress, they've got a lot of clout in Congress," said former New Jersey State Legislator John Wisniewski. "One of them will not have a seat when this is over, so both of them should be worried."
Nadler has served in the 10th District since 2013, and Maloney has been in the 12th District since 2013.
Vying for new 10th District
A crowded field of Democrats is facing off in the 10th Congressional District.
They include Congressman Mondaire Jones, former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman and prosecutor Daniel Goldman.
The district is brand new, and the lines have been redrawn ton include all of Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. That means a rare open seat.
Voters in Prospect Heights sounded off Monday on what matters most to them, with safety top of mind.
"People that can reform the city based on what's been changing for the past year or so, and make it a more livable place, and bring everything back to what it was before the pandemic," voter Michael Rosenblum told CBS2. "Someone that will ensure rents can go down, and public safety."
"We like to hangout in the park. Now we're scared, we can't even go there, because you don't know what's going to happen," another voter added.
The ballot features 13 candidates. A recent Emerson College poll showcased the top six.
Leading the way was former federal prosecutor Goldman, followed by Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, first-term Congressman Jones, City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simone, and former Congresswoman Holtzman.
As for the Republican candidate, risk analyst Benine Hamdan is running unopposed in what is a heavily Democratic district.
"I'm really hoping the candidates think about working families and think about progressive stances, and really holding our leaders accountable," voter Megan Cayler said. "We are fortunate enough to live in one of the most diverse cities in the entire country, and I would love to have elected officials who reflect that."
Again, the district is heavily Democratic, so winning the primary is a near-guarantee to entering Congress next January.
When & where to vote
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. statewide.
CLICK HERE to find your polling location.