More severe New York DMV point system takes effect Monday. Here's what offenders could face.

Big changes to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles point system will result in steeper penalties for dangerous drivers starting Monday.

The new regulations will also cost offenders more and stay on their record longer.

The revamped point system

The DMV says the new system will keep persistently dangerous drivers off the roads, something that's welcomed by many New Yorkers.

"People are driving at unbelievable speeds for no reason, swerving in and out of traffic and endangering other people's lives," one person said. "We've got to do something."

Ten points within two years may now trigger a suspension and there are hefty points for infractions that used to have none, such as lending a car to suspended drivers and alcohol and drug convictions or incidents.

"An incident can be a refusal to take a chemical test, a road-side chemical test. That's going from zero to 11 points," AAA Northeast's Robert Sinclair said.

Also raised from zero to 11 points is driving without a license.

Raised to 8 points is striking an overpass, and there will be increased points for illegal speed races, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, speeding in a work zone, and passing a stopped school bus.

Drivers will also pay more -- $300 and up for 6 or more points.

A license suspension won't just take you off the road; drivers can be labeled high risk by their auto insurance, face steep premium hikes, or even have their policy canceled.

Excessive? All about safety? Or a money grab?

Traffic lawyer Matthew Weiss said the time points will stay on your record is going from 18 to 24 months.

"Hard-working people who make one mistake are now close to losing their license for one mishap," Weiss said.

Supporters say the tougher points target the reckless driving police are seeing more of, the incidents that officers can't always safely pursue.

"We do see criminals fleeing from law enforcement at an ever increasing pace," Village of Old Westbury Police Chief Stuart Cameron said.

In Old Westbury, police are now use a GPS tracking device that can be deployed from a patrol car to a fleeing vehicle. Officials said it helped catch an unlicensed driver this week.

"People need to be held accountable and you shouldn't just be able to speed away from the police and get away scot-free," Cameron said.

Others question whether the tougher points are all about safety.

"You're always paying more. C'mon, I'm tired of paying," one person said.

"The system was working as is. I feel New York is always finding ways to make more money," another person said.