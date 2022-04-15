New York health department warns residents of rising COVID cases ahead of holiday weekend
NEW YORK - The New York state Department of Health is warning residents of rising COVID cases as they prepare to travel and gather for the holidays this weekend.
Health officials are urging residents to take precautions, including getting vaccinated and boosted.
Vulnerable residents should also wear masks when gathering in indoor public spaces.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
