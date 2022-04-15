Watch CBS News

New York health department warns residents of rising COVID cases ahead of holiday weekend

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYC COVID cases on the rise again 02:50

NEW YORK - The New York state Department of Health is warning residents of rising COVID cases as they prepare to travel and gather for the holidays this weekend.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions, including getting vaccinated and boosted.

Vulnerable residents should also wear masks when gathering in indoor public spaces.

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 14, 2022 / 10:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.