Man in custody after setting papers on fire at New York County Courthouse, police say
NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday after police say he started a small fire at the New York County Courthouse in Lower Manhattan, causing evacuations.
It happened around 4 p.m. on the building's fourth floor.
Police say the suspect set papers on fire then doused the flames with a fire extinguisher.
The odor caused three floors of the courthouse to be evacuated.
No one was seriously hurt, but a sergeant and court officer were sent to a local hospital for observation.
