Man in custody after setting papers on fire at New York County Courthouse, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday after police say he started a small fire at the New York County Courthouse in Lower Manhattan, causing evacuations.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the building's fourth floor.

Police say the suspect set papers on fire then doused the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The odor caused three floors of the courthouse to be evacuated.

No one was seriously hurt, but a sergeant and court officer were sent to a local hospital for observation.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 10:29 PM EST

