"Intervene now:" NYC calls on Biden administration to take action as more asylum seekers arrive from Texas

Mayor Eric Adams again calls for federal help on asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- The Adams administration is once again criticizing Washington and the governor of Texas as more asylum seekers arrive Wednesday.

The city says now that Gov. Greg Abbott has resumed busing from the Mexico border, New York could seen an additional 1,000 asylum seekers a day.

"Gov. Abbott has been using migrants as political weapons to make political points. This is disgraceful," said Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. "But what is more disappointing is that the federal government is allowing this to happen. We are calling on the federal government to intervene now."

The city says it has spent nearly $1 billion caring for asylum seekers over the past year. The federal government has contributed $8 million.