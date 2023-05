Orangetown files for restraining order to stop transfer of asylum seekers With an end of a pandemic-era immigration policy coming this week, it's not clear when New York City will proceed with a plan to relocated asylum seekers to the suburbs. Late Tuesday, the town of Orangetown filed for a restraining order to stop the transfer of several hundred single men to Hudson Valley hotels. CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the opposition in Rockland and Orange counties.