New York City's 1st migrant relief center opens today on Randall's Island

NEW YORK -- New York City's first migrant relief center opens Wednesday on Randall's Island.

The shelter will house some of the asylum seekers being sent here.

Meanwhile, the city says it's working to ensure the educational needs of migrant children are being met.

Organizers say the new relief center will not only provide housing, but also be a place to connect migrants with legal services and medical care.

"The first thing we're going to do is have one of our staff members go outside to greet you," Dr. Ted Long, of New York City Health + Hospitals, said during a tour of the site Tuesday.

The center boasts hundreds of cots, a laundry room, a cafeteria that will serve food three times a day, as well as a recreation room with televisions and wi-fi.

Watch Marcia Kramer's report

The city says the shelters, which cost about $325,000 to set up, will be heated and built to withstand the elements.

"You can also see that these structures are pretty robust. These structures themselves can withstand 90 mile-per-hour winds," said Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

"New York City is doing the best that we can to make sure that we are welcoming them. We're doing it in a way that is loving and caring," Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom added.

Also Tuesday, the Department of Education announced new resources for city schools, as teachers and staff take on an influx of asylum-seeking students. More than 5,000 migrant children have entered the school system so far this year.

"We are expanding to put more transitional bilingual programs at schools that are seeing an influx of new students, and we're quickly more funding to allow schools to staff up," said Chancellor David Banks.

The city is also launching borough response teams. The goal is for local borough leaders, teachers and volunteers to organize food and clothing drives, resource fairs and focus groups.

"If we really think about the level of trauma that a lot of these young people have had to go through just to get here, to a place where America gets an opportunity to stand for everything that we've always said that we're about," Banks said.

Meanwhile, organizers say they plan to keep migrants at the relief center only for a few days before moving them into other city housing.