NYC schools expected to share update on plan to educate thousands of migrant children

NEW YORK -- New York City public schools are facing a new challenge this year, as they accommodate the children of thousands of migrants sent here from southern states.

The Department of Education is expected to share an update Tuesday on Project Open Arms, the program aimed at easing pressure on the school system and the transition for these families.

Since the start of the summer, busloads of migrants have been arriving in the city, including thousands of children now being placed in public schools.

"These kids and their parents have put their lives on the line to try to come to a place like America," Schools Chancellor David Banks said last week.

Project Open Arms provides services for new students, including simplifying the enrollment process, providing language support for multilingual learners, and handing out clothing and school supplies. The goal is to ensure a smooth transition for all students without disruption in education.

However, some city educators say the influx in students has caused class sizes to swell, and they're now adjusting the curriculum for new and existing students.

"Schools are overwhelmed already," one father told CBS2. "It would have been nice if this was a problem over the summer."

The Department of Education says it's committed to matching students with schools reasonably distanced rom the shelters that migrant families are being placed in, such as the Skyline Hotel in Hell's Kitchen, where the manager confirmed around 200 migrant families reside.

But with a majority of Spanish speaking teachers in the Bronx, that's yet another issue for educators.

"There is a need for more Spanish speaking personnel in schools, more Spanish speaking social workers," said New York State Assembly member Linda Rosenthal.

Previously, the department announced it was bringing about 25 teachers into the system from the Dominican Republic. But even the chancellor said that's not enough, and they'll need to place more efforts into bringing bilingual teachers into the city.

"There's no immediate remedy for this. It would be unfair to say the solution is for them to all be in the Bronx," educator Dr. Nadia Lopez said.

Tuesday's update is expected at 9 a.m. in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.