Officials show off new migrant relief center on Randall's Island

NEW YORK - With some 20,000 migrants now here, New York City is getting ready to open a massive tent city on Randall's Island.

CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer took a tour of the facility, and reports it is massive.

It's really a series of tents built to withstand all kinds of weather conditions: Heat, cold, and even - since we're in hurricane season - 90 mile an hour winds.

"I want to tell the migrants that New York City is doing the best that we can to make sure that we are welcoming them, doing it in a way that is loving and caring," said Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom.

Williams-Isom is talking about the new Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on Randall's Island that will help New York City cope with the huge influx of asylum seekers that have flooded the city. Officials say that so far 20,500 migrants have arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal after fleeing their home countries in South America.

Williams-Isom says it's important to get it right because her family came to the United States as immigrants as well.

"It means a lot to me. My mom is turning 93 on Thursday, and I think she's very proud of what she's been able to do and have access to the American dream. And I feel that I'm honoring her in this work we're doing," she said.

The deputy mayor, along with Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol, Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro and Dr. Ted Long of New York City Health + Hospitals led a tour of the tent city, erected at a cost of $325,000. That's in addition to the $325,000 it cost to erect and take down the first center the city tried to build at Orchard Beach in the Bronx. Those plans were scrapped after the area flooded during a rain storm.

The Randall's Island facility will house single men.

"The first thing we're going to do is have one of our staff members go outside to greet you. We're probably going to off you food, snack, water. You've come a long way. Your clothes are probably dirty. You probably haven't showered in some time. That's not the right mental state to be in to determine where you want to be for the next several years of your life," Long said.

The new relief center has everything - every service: Reception rooms to get advice, a cafeteria that will serve three meals a day with a rotating menu of South American dishes, recreation rooms with televisions, WiFi, phones to call relatives back home, even game tables. There are also laundry rooms, bathrooms and showers, and a dormitory tent.

"You can see that these structures are pretty robust. These structures themselves can withstand 90 mile-per-hour winds," Iscol said.

Officials tell Kramer that in addition to the relief center, the city has opened 55 emergency shelters and is currently housing 15,500 people.

The Randall's Island facility will open Wednesday and will initially house up to 500 men. There is a second dormitory tent that can double the number.