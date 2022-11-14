New York City to "have a celebratory party like we've never witnessed before" for 50 years of hip hop culture

NEW YORK - New York City is partnering with the Hip Hop Museum to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

"Happy birthday to hip hop. Hip hop turning 50, we're going to have a celebratory party like we've never witnessed before. The birth of hip hop is here in New York City," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Hip hop luminaries joined Adams Monday morning at City Hall. The mayor announced the city will hold a 12-month initiative to celebrate the special milestone of hip hop culture.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is being built in Bronx Point. It's set to open in 2024.