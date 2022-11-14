Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City to "have a celebratory party like we've never witnessed before" for 50 years of hip hop culture

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC celebrating 50th anniversary of hip hop
NYC celebrating 50th anniversary of hip hop 00:40

NEW YORK - New York City is partnering with the Hip Hop Museum to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. 

"Happy birthday to hip hop. Hip hop turning 50, we're going to have a celebratory party like we've never witnessed before. The birth of hip hop is here in New York City," Mayor Eric Adams said. 

Hip hop luminaries joined Adams Monday morning at City Hall. The mayor announced the city will hold a 12-month initiative to celebrate the special milestone of hip hop culture. 

Mayor Eric Adams announces yearlong celebration of 50th anniversary of hip-hop 19:24

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is being built in Bronx Point. It's set to open in 2024. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 12:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.