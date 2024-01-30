Watch CBS News
Subway system assaults at highest level in over 25 years, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Assaults in the subway system are at their highest level in more than 25 years, according to new numbers from the city.

The NYPD says it recorded 570 assaults in trains and stations in 2023, the most since at least 1996.

These reported assaults have been increasing for nearly a decade now.

Still, overall subway crime -- which includes murder, rape and robbery -- is down slightly from 2022.

January 30, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

