New York City Council bill looks to add more public swimming pools
NEW YORK -- Just in time for summer, there's a new push to build more public swimming pools in New York City.
The New York City Council is considering a bill Wednesday that would require the city to identify new locations where additional pools could be built.
The bill would also provide free swimming lessons to kids 13 and under.
It also requires new reporting on lifeguard staffing and training.
