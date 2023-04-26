Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City Council bill looks to add more public swimming pools

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Council looks to add more swimming pools
NYC Council looks to add more swimming pools 00:21

NEW YORK -- Just in time for summer, there's a new push to build more public swimming pools in New York City. 

The New York City Council is considering a bill Wednesday that would require the city to identify new locations where additional pools could be built. 

The bill would also provide free swimming lessons to kids 13 and under. 

It also requires new reporting on lifeguard staffing and training.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.