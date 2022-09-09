Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill limiting classroom sizes in New York City schools

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City public school students return to classrooms
New York City public school students return to classrooms 03:01

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill that will shrink classroom sizes in New York City schools.

The agreement will cap classes to 20-25 students depending on the grade level.

United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew released a statement saying in part, "For decades, New York City parents and teachers have been fighting for lower class sizes.  We now have something to celebrate."

The change will be implemented gradually over a five-year period beginning in September 2023.

