New York City rolling out new method to teach reading to all students: Phonics-based curriculum

NEW YORK - New York City announced what officials say is an historic shift in how public schools will teach students reading.

The city is launching the "New York City Reads" curriculum to use phonics-based methods with all students, starting with early childhood classes.

Schools Chancellor David Banks says half of all city students are not proficient in reading, and the science on teaching it is clear.

"Teach them to sound out words. Teach them to decode complex letter combinations and build them into confident readers who look at a book, a long paragraph of complex words, and they are not intimidated," Banks said.

The union for school principals disagrees, however. They said in a statement, "We don't agree that mandating a single curriculum across a given school district is how to reach this critical objective."