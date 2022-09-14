New York City wants to raise taxi fares for first time in a decade

NEW YORK -- It could soon cost you more to get around in a yellow cab.

The city wants to raise fares for the first time in a decade. Some cabbies are mixed on the idea, telling CBS2's Kevin Rincon they're concerned the hikes could cost them business.

"A lot of the times, these rate increases hurt the drivers more than what they help," said Fernando Mateo, the head of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

Raising fares for taxi rides in the city is a proposal that's already being hotly debated among cabbies.

"We like the way it is," one driver said.

"What do I get from the $2.50? We ain't getting nothing," another driver said.

But with inflation a major concern, take-home pay isn't quite what it used to be.

"Everything is up. That's a problem," another driver said.

To try to help, the Taxi and Limo Commission is looking to charge more. It's proposing an increase in base fares by 50 cents. The nighttime surcharge would go from 50 cents to $1, and the rush hour fee would more than double from $1 to $2.50.

This proposed rate hike would be an increase of about 23%, the first change since September of 2012.

Other changes would apply to rides to and from the airport. John F. Kennedy International Airport to and from Manhattan under the new proposals would go from a flat rate of $52 to $65. The surcharge to and from Newark Airport would be $20, and rides to and from LaGuardia would come with a new $5 surcharge.

"If the general public sees that these hikes are just excessive, they will stop using our services," Mateo said.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers represents 30,000 cabbies, but another union, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, is in support of the hikes.

"The reality is right now, drivers are having to choose between paying for gasoline or paying for groceries," Bhiravi Desai said.

She says the hope is cabbies, and even Uber and Lyft drivers, will have more take-home pay.

"For driver, it's going to add up to something meaningful," Desai said.

Meanwhile, a separate proposal would increase hourly wages for Uber, Lyft and other app-based drivers.

The rule changes will be brought up for a public hearing on Oct. 6.