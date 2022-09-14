Watch CBS News

Some NYC cabbies concerned about taxi fare hike

It could soon cost you more to get around in a yellow cab. The city is planning to raise fares for the first time in a decade. Some cabbies are mixed on the idea, telling CBS2's Kevin Rincon they're concerned the hikes could cost them business.
