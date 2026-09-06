Education experts discuss decision to ban AI in New York City public schools for at least this year

New York City's decision to ban artificial intelligence in public school classrooms until high school has become a major talking point among parents, politicians and education experts.

On this week's edition of The Point with Marcia Kramer, former Schools Chancellor David Banks and current Robin Hood CEO Richard Buery Jr. discuss the pros and cons of AI in schools.

The City Council wanted a two-year moratorium on generative AI due to inadequate data privacy protections and research in the Department of Education's draft guidance, among other reasons. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced at least a one-year ban on Wednesday. The first day of school in the city is on Sept. 10.

Banks, who served as the city's top educator from January 2022 until the middle of October 2024, said he disagrees with the City Council's proposal.

"I think the two-year moratorium -- I understand it -- but I think it's a mistake because AI is here. It's all around us. Our kids are engaged with AI, whether they are doing it in school or not," Banks said. "While I certainly understand putting up the proper guardrails and the way that you engage young people with AI, it's different between second grader and a 10th grader. You got to be able to have the level of distinction that's necessary.

"I think the best way forward is for us to really get out in front of this, and the two-year moratorium sounds to me like putting your head in the sand," Banks added. "Two years from now, I believe we'll just be further behind."

Banks also got into testing for specialized high schools, and more. You can see his extended interview here.

Buery also discussed AI in schools and highlighted a three-point plan that can educate parents further on the technology. To see his extended interview, please click here.