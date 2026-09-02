NYC officials to ban AI in the classroom until high school, sources say

Artificial intelligence will be banned in New York City public schools until students reach high school, according to sources.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels are expected to make the announcement Wednesday morning, sources confirmed to CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer.

Two-thirds of all students won't be able to use AI until high school. There will also be limits on how much time all students will be able to spend on screens, sources said.

Educators will also face restrictions, as teachers will not be able to use AI to grade assignments.

Many parents voiced their concerns about the use of AI in schools in May when the Department of Education was finalizing its plan to develop a formal AI policy.

Some parents feared the damage was already done, while others were concerned about the tools that many of them don't yet understand.

The announcement comes just days before the start of the new school year for the city on Sept. 10.

CBS News New York will be streaming the announcement at 10:30 a.m. It can be viewed in the live player on this page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.