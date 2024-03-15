New York City preparing for St. Patrick's Day Parade, the oldest in the world

NEW YORK -- New York City's historic St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to march through Manhattan this weekend.

The celebration, now in its 263rd year, will be held this Saturday -- the day before St. Patrick's Day.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. on 44th Street and marches up Fifth Avenue before ending around 4:30 p.m. near 79th Street.

It's the oldest St. Patrick's Day parade in the world. The first was held in 1762 -- 14 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Approximately 150,000 marchers and two million spectators are expected to attend.

Then on Sunday, there will be another St. Patrick's Day parade on Staten Island.

For years, the borough's parade has denied LGBTQ groups from marching under their banner, leading to boycotts and protests. This year, Mayor Eric Adams announced Staten Island would host two parades so these groups would be able to participate.

"I thought it would be a brilliant idea," Adams said.

"It's nice to have two parades where we can just kind of bring more people," one New Yorker said.

"I think they should be allowed to march. If that's the way they have to work it out, it's OK with me," said another.

Sunday's parade is expected to start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.