"Stroll, don't scroll": Parks Department launches new ad campaign encouraging New Yorkers to get outdoors

New NYC Parks ad campaign prompts public to get outdoors

New NYC Parks ad campaign prompts public to get outdoors

New NYC Parks ad campaign prompts public to get outdoors

NEW YORK -- The New York City Parks Department launched a new ad campaign Wednesday.

They are hoping it prompts people to get off their devices and get outdoors.

The new slogans include "Hikes before likes," "More green, less screen" and "Stroll, don't scroll."

The department says it's easy to go for a stroll in the city; the parks have more than 30,000 acres of open space with more than 1,000 playgrounds.