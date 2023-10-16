Watch CBS News
Parking meter rates increase in Manhattan starting Monday; rates go up in other boroughs in coming weeks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Drivers will soon have to pay more for parking across the five boroughs.

Hourly rates at meters will increase Monday in Manhattan.

It's most expensive in Midtown and Lower Manhattan, where drivers will have to pay $5.50 in the first hour, up $1 from the previous rate.

In the second hour, the rate goes up from $7.50 to $9.

The hike takes effect in Queens on Oct. 27.

In the other boroughs, rates increase in November.

