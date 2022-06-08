New York City officials stress Pride safety in wake of mysterious death of Julio Ramirez

NEW YORK -- Questions still remain surrounding the death of a man who got into a taxi outside a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen more than a month ago.

With Pride Month underway, New York City officials are focused on making sure this year's celebrations are safe for everyone.

As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, the city hosts the largest Pride celebration in the world.

With huge crowds expected, officials say providing a safe experience is their top priority. They held a news conference Wednesday, discussing safety in light of the recent mysterious death of 25-year-old Julio Ramirez.

On April 20, Ramirez went out with friends in Hell's Kitchen and ended the night at a popular gay bar. His family says surveillance video showed him get into a cab with three unknown men. He was later found unresponsive.

Police initially said his death was not suspicious, but loved ones disagree. They say they found thousands of dollars worth of bank transactions made after his death.

"Somebody drugged him to take his phone, to rob him. That is what happened, there's not a doubt in my mind that is what happened," said his brother.

"We want justice for Julio Ramirez, and we want to make sure that everyone knows how to stay safe during Pride," City Councilmember Erik Bottcher added. "How to go out, have fun, but use common sense."

Officials provided some safety tips, encouraging participants to remember Pride is about community. Look out for each other, keep your friends close and don't accept drinks from people you don't know. Always stay with a group when leaving bars and clubs and be cautious about leaving with a stranger.

Continue to test for COVID, and beware of fentanyl in drugs. They suggest using test strips or carrying narcan.

Additionally, intervene and call police if you witness bias harassment.

There will be a vigil for Ramirez at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Ritz Bar on 46th Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.