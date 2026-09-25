NYC's Global Citizen Festival 2026 in Central Park canceled due to nor'easter

The 2026 Global Citizen Festival that was set to take over the Great Lawn in New York City's Central Park Saturday has been canceled.

Organizers said the expected rain and wind from this weekend's nor'easter prompted them to put the kibosh on the star-studded event.

"Forecasts predict dangerous conditions and circumstances in which we cannot safely bring tens of thousands of Global Citizens, artists, crew, vendors, partners, and staff onto the Great Lawn, let alone all of the equipment required. Safety has to come first. This is the first time in 14 years we've had to cancel. We have spent this week working through countless contingencies, which were ultimately not possible, and cancelling is a decision we have not taken lightly," organizers said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

Typically, lightning is the top concern that prompts shows to be canceled. While lightning isn't a particular concern with this weekend's nor'easter, the soaking rains and high winds - and damage those things could bring to the Great Lawn - are factors.

In 2023, the Great Lawn suffered serious damage after the Global Citizen Festival concert went ahead during a torrential downpour.

Thousands of people had been expected to pack the park for the live festival, which brings some of the biggest names in music together in a bid to help end poverty and promote social justice. Performers slated for this year included Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER). Hugh Jackman was set to return as host, and "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King, along with actress Rachel Brosnahan, was set to make an appearance.

Tickets to the event were free, but those free tickets needed to be earned through taking actions that support the nonprofit's mission. Otherwise, general admission and VIP tickets were purchasable. Organizers said those who purchased tickets will be refunded automatically. Donations for tickets can also be refunded.

"Together, we have invested time, energy, and hope into the movement. You took action to earn your tickets. You made plans, booked travel, and in many cases came to New York from across the country and around the world to be with us in Central Park, and we are sincerely grateful for your commitment to our mission," Global Citizen said in a statement. "We will be back in Central Park next year. We can't wait for you to be there with us."