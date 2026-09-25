Nor'easter bringing coastal flooding concerns to New York, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut

New York City and the Tri-State Area continue preparations for this weekend's nor'easter, which is looking to bring coastal flooding and bands of rain.

CBS News New York

Both Saturday and Sunday will be First Alert Weather Days due to the storm.

CBS News New York

Coastal flooding is the top concern, with a Coastal Flood Alert in place around the Tri-State Area.

CBS News New York

High winds are also a concern with peak gusts of up to 55 mph expected. On the Jersey Shore, there's a High Wind Warning where gusts of 60 mph or greater may occur. There's also a High Surf Advisory and High Rip Current Risk for all beaches.

CBS News New York

Friday is mostly cloudy and will be breezy and cool. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers arrive Friday night, particularly south and east of New York City.

That brings us to our weekend concerns.

CBS News New York

The greatest coastal flooding risk will be during high tides all throughout the weekend.

CBS News New York

Moderate flooding of up to 2 feet is possible in most locations. Coastal flooding could reach the major stage of up to 3 feet for several high tide cycles in New York's Freeport and Lindenhurst.

CBS News New York

Coastal flooding will be the primary concern, although there will also be rain, including some heavier bands. Localized flooding is a possibility but isn't a widespread concern because it will be a long-duration event, as opposed to short, heavy downpours, even though those heavier bands will move through in some areas periodically. The largest rain totals are expected south and east of New York City, with 3 to 5 inches.

Beach erosion and rough surf will continue throughout the weekend.

CBS News New York

Things will improve through next week, but this weekend is looking like a stormy washout, with areas of flooding expected.