2 more presumptive positive monkeypox cases reported in New York City, bringing total to 7

NEW YORK -- Health officials say there are two more presumptive positive cases of monkeypox in New York City.

A total of seven people in the city have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a rare contagious disease usually found in central and western African countries. It is spread through direct contact with an infected animal or human, though health officials say person-to-person transmission is rare.

Transmission can happen if you are in close contact with an infected person or materials used by an infected person, such as clothing, bedding and towels.

Symptoms of monkeypox usually appear one to two weeks after infection and include a rash and lesions, fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Health officials say most people get better on their own without treatment. Symptoms may last two to four weeks. Anyone who experiences symptoms is urged to stay home, isolate from others in their household and contact their health care provider.

For more information, visit on.nyc.gov/monkeypox.