2 more buses of migrants arrive in New York City

NEW YORK -- Another group of migrants arrived in New York City on Tuesday morning.

Two buses were seen pulling into the Port Authority bus station.

Outreach groups were on hand to help these latest arrivals with resources they may need.

Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, had a strong message for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending these migrants to our area.

"What we have here is a right-wing political extremism crisis. What Abbott is doing here is fomenting anti-immigrant and anti-Latino hatred," he said. "This is the use of human beings, innocent families and children, for political purposes."

