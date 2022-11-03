Mayor Eric Adams launches legal fellows program to help New York City workforce

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams launched a new program Wednesday to help New York City's workforce.

Through the program, junior partners at major law firms will serve a one-year appointment in the legal department of city agencies that are stretched thin.

"The legal fellows will gain valuable experience in public policy and bring the experience and perspective to their work in the private sector and deepen the relationship between the city and a generation of lawyers that will be in the city for many years," Adams said.

During the one year of service, the fellows will continue to be employed by and paid by their firms.