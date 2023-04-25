New York City Council introduces bills with updated lead standards

City Council considering bills to protect New Yorkers from lead

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is considering legislation to protect New Yorkers from lead.

At a hearing Tuesday, council members introduced new measures.

Current lead standards have been in place since 2004.

The new bills would ensure that the city uses the most up-to-date standards to protect children from being poisoned by lead.

Cooper Burkett, a young man who was diagnosed with lead poisoning when he was a baby, testified at the hearing.

"I've had to live with multiple side effects from my lead exposure as a baby. Shortly after my lead levels shot up to 19, I lost the ability to speak. I have processing issues, short-term memory loss, anemia, asthma," he said.

"We as a society, as a community, need to commit to doing everything we can to eradicate lead exposure," Burkett's mother, Shannon Burkett, said.

We have made great strides in our goal of a lead-free NYC, but there is still more work to do.



I'm appointing Jasmine Blake as our citywide lead compliance officer to take on this threat.



Read the Taking the Lead on Lead report now: https://t.co/GSrRtkcWC1 pic.twitter.com/zLZhlnWSkW — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 25, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams has appointed a new citywide lead compliance officer to monitor different city agencies and how they're dealing with the problem.

The city says it has reduced childhood lead exposure by more than 90% since 2005.