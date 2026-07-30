NYC sues 2 Brooklyn dental practices, accuses them of preying on seniors

A Brooklyn grandmother went to the dentist hoping to fix her smile. Instead, her daughter says she lost her teeth, her health, and her independence.

New York City is now suing that dental office, Canarsie Family Dentistry, as well as New York Family Dentistry, accusing both Brooklyn practices of preying on several seniors and low-income New Yorkers seeking affordable dental care.

According to the lawsuit, patients were told insurance wouldn't cover procedures and then they were pressured into high-interest medical loans, some while sitting in the dental chair.

Canarsie Family Dentistry denies the allegations and says it acted appropriately, legally and in the best interest of its patients.

New York Family Dentistry has not returned CBS News New York's calls.

The city is asking a judge to shut down the practices and order restitution for patients.

Brooklyn woman's life altered unnecessarily, daughter says

Just last year, 67-year-old Yasmin Breeden was always seen smiling, but her daughter says those days are gone.

"She was always smiling, laughing, cracking jokes ... more happier times," Noelle Thwaties said. "She doesn't have any teeth. Her front row is all gone. They were extracted out by the dental office."

Thwaties said what started as a partial denture installation turned into a nightmare.

"They told her her top row needed to be taken out. They were shaking, they said, and they took all of it out," Thwaties said. "They told her she needed implants. I don't know how all of a sudden she had her teeth, then had to go to implants."

Thwaties says despite her mother being on Medicaid and Medicare, the dental office convinced her to take out an $18,000 loan for dental work.

"I don't think she understood what it was all about, and I wasn't there to ask questions," Thwaties said. "She can't eat, as far as nourishment. Her weight has gone down to 99 pounds," Thwaties said.

Thwaties said the hope is to get her mother's beautiful smile, dignity and quality of life back.

"I want to see justice for my mom because the way they handled her was inhumane, meaning they didn't care about her mouth, her health, anything," she said.

If you have a complaint, you can contact the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.