New Yorkers and visitors alike soak in the holiday cheer around the city

NEW YORK -- The holiday season is in full swing across New York City.

Soaking in the holiday cheer and snow -- well, fake snow.

"The kids love it," Dyker Heights resident Ana Addor said.

"It's so nice," said Lea Perez, from Miami.

More like make-believe. The giggles and laughter make it all worth it.

"Perfect for families. It's beautiful, it's fun. It's our first time, and we've lived here for almost 12 years," Park Slope resident Nick Whitmer said.

"It's not just a children event. It's definitely a sight for parents," one person said.

"It's like a little field trip," another person said.

At Bryant Park, it was all about ice skating fun.

"It's a great time to spend with family, friends, loved ones, and it just brings out the positive in everybody," North Jersey resident Ihsaan Hasan said.

"I just love seeing all different kinds of people, seeing the tree. It gets you in the Christmas spirit," Bergen County resident Julia Mattessich said.

The Christmas spirit was shining bright at Macy's Herald Square with children fascinated with all the lights, and the Columbus Circle holiday market drew shoppers looking for unique gifts.

"We sell actually personalized wire sculptures. We start with keychains. We do bouquet and flowers," said Kevin Torres, at One Million Roses.

"We have shirts down here, and hoodies here, and then varsity coats over here," said Jaime Aff, at Snowmilk.

"We go together every year. It's like our little tradition," Upper West Side resident Lucy Farman said.

Outside the city, there's fun to be had in Hoboken, New Jersey, this weekend as their annual SantaCon bar crawl kicks off Saturday.