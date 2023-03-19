Street closures go into effect Sunday morning for New York City Half Marathon

NEW YORK -- Street closures will be in place from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Sunday as runners take their mark for the New York City Half Marathon.

Organizers are expecting some 25,000 participants for the 13.1 mile race.

It starts at Prospect Park in Brooklyn at 7 a.m. and ends in Central Park. To view the full course map, click here.

The following streets will be closed:

Eastern Parkway From Grand Army Plaza to Franklin Ave

Washington Avenue From Eastern Parkway to Empire Boulevard



Classon Ave From Eastern Parkway to President St

Union St From Classon Ave to Franklin Ave



President Street From Classon Ave to Franklin Ave

Sullivan Place From Washington Ave to Zenita Thompson Place



Carroll St From Washington Ave to Franklin Ave



Empire Blvd From Washington Ave to Bedford Ave



Flatbush Ave From Eastern Pkwy to Ocean Ave/Empire Blvd



Flatbush Ave From Grand Army Plaza to Atlantic Ave



Flatbush Ave from Atlantic Ave to Manhattan Bridge

Manhattan Bridge (Upper Level) From Brooklyn to Manhattan (Lower East Side)



Canal St From Chyrstie St to Allen St



Allen St (Pike St/Slip) From Canal St to South St



South St From Pike St/Slip to Entrance Ramp onto FDR at Montgomery

FDR Drive from Montgomery St to Exit 9 - E 42nd St



FDR Drive: Exit 5 - E Houston St/Williamsburg Bridge



Exit 7 - E 20-23rd St



Exit 8 - E 34th St/Midtown Tunnel



Exit 9 - E 42nd St to 7th Ave



42nd St From 1st Ave to 7th Ave

7th Ave From 42nd St to Central Park South



43rd St From 7th Ave to 6th Ave



44th St From 7th Ave to 6th Ave

45th St From 7th Ave to 6th Ave



46th St From 7th Ave to Broadway



Central Park South From 7th Ave to Grand Army Plaza



Central Park West From 59th St to 72nd St

For more details, including the timing of the street closures, click here.