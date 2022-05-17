New York City faces deadline to submit plan for improving conditions on Rikers Island
NEW YORK -- New York City faces a Tuesday deadline to submit a plan to improve conditions on Rikers Island.
Mayor Eric Adams has said he can help turn the troubled jail system around, if given the chance.
A judge is set to decide if a federal takeover of Rikers is necessary.
Deaths, violence and staff shortages have plagued the jail complex.
The city has until 3 p.m. to file its plan.
Meanwhile, the Legal Aid Society will hold a rally at City Hall in memory of inmates who died in custody.
